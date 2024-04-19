CET-2024: Students complain of out-of-syllabus questions in Physics and Chemistry exams too

April 19, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

On day two of the Common Entrance Test (CET-2024) on Friday, students again complained that 10 questions in Physics and 21 questions in Chemistry question papers were out of syllabus.

“The Physics exam was very tough and Chemistry questions were moderate. But many questions in both subjects were out of the syllabus,” said Prathap P., a student.

Speaking to The Hindu, a Chemistry faculty at a private PU college in Bengaluru said: “As many as nine chapters in Chemistry were deleted and it was communicated to all the colleges. While teaching, we did not cover those chapters. But, the KEA has asked 21 questions from those chapters.”

This triggered the students and parents who demanded re-examination. A group of parents have filed a complaint before the Principal Secretaries of the Department of School Education and Literacy and Higher Education, demanding re-exam or consideration of only II PU marks for entrance to professional courses this time.

The Karnataka Private School Colleges Parent Associations Co-ordination Committee has also demanded an inquiry against the Executive Director of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Student unions like ABVP also demanded re-examination. Reacting to complaints, S. Ramya, executive director of KEA, said:, “In case there are objections regarding the questions, the students can submit objections till April 27. The exams were held smoothly with 92% attendance on day two.”

