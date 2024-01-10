CET-2024 rescheduled, to be held on April 18 and 19

January 10, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has rescheduled the dates of the Common Entrance Test (CET), 2024, which is the gateway for professional courses like engineering. It will now be conducted on April 18 and 19 instead of April 20 and 21 as scheduled earlier.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release on Tuesday that the examination has been advanced, given that NDA examinations are scheduled on April 21. Accordingly, the Kannada language test will be held on April 20 instead of on April 22.

Candidates should fill out the application online between January 10 and February 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a reform measure to cut the time taken for physical verification of documents, KEA has designed the application in the “application-cum-verification” module. This module will remove the need for physical verification of various documents, thus enabling a speedy process.

The students’ entries about school, medium of instruction, caste, income, etc., will be verified through the SATS/Revenue Department (RD) web service. The candidates are advised to fill in all the details carefully and upload the necessary documents. This allows for document verification during the submission of the application itself, Ms. Ramya explained.

NEET candidates too

Candidates aspiring for Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, B.P.T., B.Sc., Allied Health Sciences and BPO (Bachelor in prosthetics and orthotics) courses have also been advised to register in the above-prescribed format for NEET counselling. It has been clarified that those candidates registering with KEA will be provided with an interface to enter their NEET score and roll number after the announcement of UGNEET-2024 results.

KEA has trained about 250 senior lecturers and they are identified as master trainers. They will, in turn, provide training to college trainers, and there will be a trainer in each science college to guide the candidates.

In addition to this, KEA has also launched an app that can be downloaded from the KEA website. Also, as soon as the candidates start registration, they will receive messages on WhatsApp about the status of their applications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.