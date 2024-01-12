ADVERTISEMENT

CET-2024: Access to online application to be disabled for five days

January 12, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has said that the online CET-2024 application will be temporarily unavailable to students from January 13 to 17 given the upgradation to be taken up by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release on Friday that access to the online application will be disabled owing to the unavailability of ‘Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS)’ services on the above mentioned four days.

Since the CET-2024 application validates students’ data through SATS numbers, the non-availability of the latter would not allow the system to carry on the process.

As per the information shared by the Department of School Education, the latter will take up the work of migrating the SATS database to the newly-allotted enhanced database on the above mentioned days, the release explained.

