CET 2023 result announced in Karnataka

June 15, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The CET 2023 results were announced on June 15. The results will be available on the KEA website at 11 a.m. The KCET 2023 was held on May 20 to 23 across Karnataka.

Vignesh Nataraj Kumar has topped the engineering stream with 97.889% of marks. He is from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Bengaluru.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) is the gateway to professional courses in colleges in Karnataka.

Pratiksha from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home Composite PU College, Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru, is topper in BNYS course with a score of 98.611%.

Pratheeksha R., from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home Composite PU College, Padmanabhanagar is topper in B.Pharma stream with 97.22% of marks. She also topped the Pharma-D stream with a score of 97.22%.

Byresh, Expert PU College, Mangaluru topped in B.Sc (agri) with 96.75%.

Malavika Kapoor, from Mahesh PU College, Bengaluru, is the topper in B.V.Sc (veterinary science) with a score of 97.22%. She also topped B.Sc. (nursing) with a score of 97.22%

A total of 2,62,610 students had registered for CET and 2,44,345 students attempted the exam. Of this, 1,66,746 students are eligible for BNYS course, 2,03,381 students are eligible for engineering, 1,64,187 students are eligible for B.Sc (Agri), 1,66,756 students are eligible for BVSc (Bachelor of Veterinary Science), 2,061,91 students are eligible for B.Pharma, 2,06,340 students are eligible for Pharma-D, and 1,66,808 students are eligible for B.Sc (Nursing).