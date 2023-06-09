CET 2023: KEA facilitates editing RD number

June 09, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday stated that those candidates whose names are mentioned in the rejected list of RD (Revenue Document) numbers can log in and enter their correct RD number in the KEA portal from June 8 to June 12 by 11 a.m. by using their login ID and password.

S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA, said in a press release that online verification of RD numbers entered by the candidates in the UGCET-2023 online application relating to caste/income/Kalyana Karnataka etc. is under process with the Revenue Department data. The list of candidates whose RD numbers had been rejected has been published on the KEA website for the information of the candidates.

RD numbers are rejected due to various reasons which include mismatch of name, mismatch of caste details, validity of the certificate expired, certificate not obtained in the candidate’s name, or certificates not obtained in the prescribed formats and other reasons.

Entry of marks

To facilitate candidates who have passed 12th standard from CBSE, CISCE, 10+2, IGCSE, other boards, and candidates who have passed Karnataka 2nd PUC/12th standard before 2023, the KEA portal has been enabled once again till Friday 6 p.m. to enter their class XII examination marks. Valid NATA marks can also be entered.