CET-2022 revised rank list announced; repeater gets place in top 500

The revised CET rank list announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) as per the High Court’s decision on Saturday saw only one repeater student of the 2021 academic year getting a spot in the top 500 rank list.

Tejas Pratap, a CBSE student, got 490 rank in the revised CET-2022 list, which is up from his rank of 750.

The KEA has included 2,281 spot ranks for CBSE and ICSE freshers and 414 students who passed II PU supplementary exams in the revised rank list. Therefore, the CET-2022 rank list has been revised from 1,71,656 ranks to 1,74,351 ranks.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said, “The revised list has been prepared according to the formula accepted by the High Court. As many as 24,074 students who had passed II PU in 2021 had written CET in 2022. As per the court’s direction, 6% marks scored by these students in II PU have been deducted in the first step. In the next step, 50% of the marks obtained in PU and 50% of the marks secured in CET was considered while preparing the revised list.”

There are 13 students of 2021 in the ranks between 501-1,000. Between 1,001-10,000, the number of students of 2021 is 2,063, and between 10,001 and 1,00,00 ranks, the number of students of 2021 is 22,022.

This revised list will be applicable to engineering, agriculture, yoga and naturopathy courses only. For veterinary and pharmacy courses, the ranking has been announced considering only the marks secured in CET.

The 2021 repeaters were happy about the revised CET-2022 ranking list.

“Now I got 49,000 rank in the Engineering and 35,000 rank in BSc (Agriculture) courses. Earlier, it was 1,45,000 for engineering and 1,00,300 rank for BSc (Agriculture) respectively. I am very happy with this rank,” Kushal. P.V., a repeater student, told to The Hindu.

CET-2022 counselling from Oct. 3

The KEA is planning to conduct CET-2022 counselling from October 3. “The CET-2022 counselling process will start from October 3 and we will allow the for optional entry from October 7. Final engineering seat matrix may be availed on October 3,” Ramya. S., Executive Director of KEA said.