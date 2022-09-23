CET-2022 repeaters’ row: Exclusion of biology in formula creates new problem

The exclusion of Biology in the formula suggested by the experts’ committee to the Karnataka High Court to resolve the CET-2022 repeaters’ issue has created a fresh controversy. Now, aspirants for courses such as Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), B.Sc (Agriculture), B.V.Sc (Veterinary Science) B-Pharma (Pharmacy) and Pharma-D. have decided to approach the court again seeking inclusion of biology in the formula.

“Biology is mandatory for professional courses other than engineering. Exclusion of the subject in the formula suggested for repeaters is unfair to us,” said a student.

To resolve the issue that had cropped up with respect to ranking between 2022 first-timers and 2021 repeaters in CET, due to different marking systems adopted, a five-member expert committee, headed by B. Thimmegowda, had been asked to arrive at a solution and bring parity between the qualifying marks of the 2021 batch and 2022 batch PU students.

While the method suggested was accepted by the government and the litigant engineering aspirants, it took into account only Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), as subjects needed to enter the engineering streams through the CET ranking, and excluded biology needed for other streams.

Kushal, a repeater from Chitradurga district, told The Hindu, “The committee has considered only PCM subjects which are a gateway to engineering streams only. I want to join B.Sc (Agri). This order will not help me.” Veerabhadrappa, a parent, said, “Either the KEA or State government should consider this situation.”

Ramya S., Executive Director, KEA, said that the government would examine the court judgement and make an appropriate decision.”

CET counselling from October 3

The first round of admission counselling for Engineering courses will start from October 3, said C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, Minister of Higher Education, welcoming the High Court order on CET-2022 row.

“The revised CET ranking list will be released on Septermber 29,” he said.