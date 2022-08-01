CET-2022 document verification postponed in Karnataka

Staff Reporter August 01, 2022 21:32 IST

Amidst outrage and huge protests by repeaters of CET-2021 and their parents, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the document verification of CET-2022 slated to begin on August 5. The KEA will announce the new date shortly.

The KEA had announced the CET-2022 results on July 30 and decided to conduct the document verification from August 5 in the online mode. However, since Saturday, hundreds of repeater students and parents have been continuously protesting in front of the KEA and Higher Education Minister’s residence, and have said they are planning to challenge the decision of the KEA to not consider their II PU marks in the CET ranking in the High Court.

The repeaters have announced their plan to begin an indefinite fast from August 4. Veerabhadrappa P.M., a parent from Holalkere, Chitradurga district, said in a press conference on Monday, “We will wait for two to three days for the government’s decision to resolve the problem. If the government fails to solve this problem, we will launch an indefinite fast at Freedom Park.

Shiva, a parent from Bengaluru, said, “There were no instructions from the KEA in the notification that only CET marks will be considered for repeaters. If that was the case, we also would have written II PU exams again this year.”

Saanchi, a student from Mangaluru, who was also protesting, said, “Last year, I was planning to join the defence academy and took took the NDA and NA examination. So I cancelled my CET-2021 ranking. But I failed to get a seat in the defence academy. This year, I successfully took the CET. Last year, I got the 17,611 rank with 79 marks in engineering stream, but this year I got 86,530 rank with 96 marks. For this rank, I will not get any desired engineering course and college. The government should resolve our problem.”