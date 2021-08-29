CET-2021 results to be out by September 20, says Minister

Day one of test conducted smoothly; counselling to begin in first week of Oct.

The results of the Common Entrance Test 2021 will be announced by September 20, and counselling will begin in the first week of October. This was announced by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan during his visit to the examination centres in Bengaluru on Saturday, the first day of the entrance examination, which was conducted in 530 centres in the State.

“On day one, the test was conducted without any discrepancies with all safety measures and COVID-19 protocols in place,” the Minister said. Though 12 candidates were positive for COVID-19 at the time of registration, the reports of four students came back negative when they were tested prior to the exam.

“The four students were allowed to write examinations with other candidates. However, those who tested positive were allowed to write exams from the COVID care centres identified by the respective district administrations,” Mr. Narayan added. Despite the weekend curfew at border districts like Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Udupi, the examination was conducted without hassle.

Many students told The Hindu that the biology was very easy, while mathematics paper was moderate and many students found it difficult to complete in 60 minutes. Of the 2,01,834 candidates who registered for CET-2021, on the first day of the examination, 1,62,439 (80.48%) candidates appeared for the biology examination, while 1,89,522 (93.90%) candidates appeared for the mathematics paper.

Candidates anxious

As it was the first physical examination many were attending in two years, some candidates were anxious. Madhu Murali Krishna, a student of Deeksha College in Bengaluru, said: “The biology paper was easy and I could complete it in time. As I had practised mock tests, I was able to manage my time better. I was happy that all the necessary COVID-19 protocols were followed at the exam centre. This encouraged me to write without stress.”

Some students raised objections alleging that a few questions in the mathematics paper were incorrect, and many college managements, too, have decided to write to the Karnataka Examinations Authority. According to a mathematics lecturer, the options provided for two questions were incorrect. As per the schedule, the test for physics and chemistry will be held on Sunday. The Kannada test for Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates will be held on Monday.