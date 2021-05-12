Due to the second wave of COVID 19 infections, the Common Entrance Test 2021 for admission to professional courses has been postponed.

The test will now be conducted on 28 August 2021 and 29 August 2021, while the Kannada language test will be conducted on 30 August.

A press release from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) which conducts the test stated that the CET 2021 has been postponed due to the postponement of the 2021 annual second pre-university examination and also keeping mind in rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The test was originally scheduled to be held on 7th and 8th July, while the Kannada language test will be held on 9 July.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has stated that for latest updates, candidates must remain in touch with the KEA website.