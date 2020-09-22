CET 2020: verification slip can be downloaded after documents are verified

Candidates who have completed uploading their documents online for the Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling will have to download their verification slip once their documents are verified by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

This is the first time that the document verification process is being conducted online by the KEA. The verification slip generated online will also include a list of documents that candidates have submitted.

Speaking at the “The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Digital conclave” on Tuesday, A.S. Ravi Kumar, Public Relations Officer, KEA said that they decided to switch to online verification of documents this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they did not want to put students to travel to nodal centres to get their documents verified. Some of the documents that need to verify include marks cards, study certificate and caste and income certificates if they want to claim reservations. He said that the KEA staff will verify the documents after the students upload them. “In case some of the candidates have uploaded incomplete documents, they will be given an opportunity to upload the documents again,” he said.

Mr. Ravi Kumar said that already 50,000 students have already uploaded their documents. Candidates have been allotted dates and have been asked to upload their documents as per their ranks. He said that if candidates have failed to upload the documents on the specified date, another schedule will be announced.

He also advised students to carefully enter their options of the courses and colleges they wish to study as per their priority after consulting their family and experts. To make that decision, he said that the candidates can also refer to the cut-off ranks of the previous year.

Mr. Ravi Kumar said that the first round of CET counselling will be held based on the schedule specified by the All India Council for Technical Education, while the counselling for the medical and dental seats will be conducted based on the Medical Council of India’s regulations. He also urged candidates to follow the instructions stipulated by the KEA and not to fall prey to any middleman.