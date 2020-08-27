KarnatakaBengaluru 27 August 2020 22:52 IST
Comments
Document verification
Updated: 27 August 2020 23:12 IST
Seat allotment for admission to professional courses for 2020 will be based on documents uploaded by eligible candidates. According to a Karnataka Examinations Authority, the government will conduct document verification online.
Candidates need not visit the verification centres personally to submit documents. They can log into http://kea.kar.nic.in to upload documents on the dates specified against their ranks as per schedule. The procedure to upload the documents will be hosted on KEA website shortly, the release stated.
More In Karnataka
Read more...