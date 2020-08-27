Karnataka

Seat allotment for admission to professional courses for 2020 will be based on documents uploaded by eligible candidates. According to a Karnataka Examinations Authority, the government will conduct document verification online.

Candidates need not visit the verification centres personally to submit documents. They can log into http://kea.kar.nic.in to upload documents on the dates specified against their ranks as per schedule. The procedure to upload the documents will be hosted on KEA website shortly, the release stated.

