CESCK to popularise classical Kannada through AIR

The Centre of Excellence For Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) is planning a series of programmes through the All India Radio (AIR), Mysuru, to highlight the evolution of Kannada through the ages.
The plan is to air 13 programmes of 30 minutes duration each and the recording is expected to commence in due course following the completion of the script. B. Shivaram Shetty, project director, CESCK, said they expect the programme to be aired sometime in April/May.
He said there was a perception that classical Kannada pertained to a bygone era but the CESCK wants to drive home the point that it is also contemporary. The programme ‘Kannada Nudi Bimba’ intends to highlight the world view and the traditional knowledge base using various sources drawn from folk, inscription etc. CESCK conducted a two-day workshop on the traditional knowledge system, which concluded on Wednesday.
Mr. Shetty said experts from various fields took part in the workshop in which they identified 13 broad themes including the evolution of the language and the world view as enshrined in Kannada literature, folk music, folk dance, and traditional lifestyle. The subject experts discussed the broad contours of the programme and the sources from which the contents will be gleamed to be reflected in the script, he said.
