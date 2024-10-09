CESC warns against drone filming of drone show, Dasara illumination 

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd., has warned against flying drones without permission from competent authority and capturing the visuals of the drone show and illumination of the city.

Taking a serious note of certain private entities flying drones, capturing the visuals of the recently held drone show at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade grounds as part of the ongoing Dasara festivities, and sharing the footage on social media, the CESC has threatened to book persons behind the activity for cybercrime and take stern action.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the CESC said the drone show held as part of the ongoing Dasara festivities at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds on August 6 and 7 was a ‘huge success’ and drew much appreciation from the public.

The warning from the CESC comes ahead of two more drone shows scheduled at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds on October 11 and 12 during the rehearsals, and finale of the Torchlight Parade respectively.

The CESC has threatened to take action against persons flying drones and filming the drone shows scheduled for October 11 and 12 without permission from competent authorities, but also against the persons, who had already captured the visuals of the October 6 and 7 drone show without securing necessary permission from the authorities and shared them on social media.

The CESC has also made it clear that the prohibition on drone filming without permission from competent authority is not restricted just to drone shows , but also the illumination of the city during the Dasara festivities.

Hence, organisations and individuals have been warned against unauthorised filming of the drone show conducted by CESC.