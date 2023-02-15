CESC proposes tariff revision amidst opposition

February 15, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

MYSURU

Amidst strong opposition from industrialists, MSME sector and consumers, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru, on Wednesday proposed a hike in power tariff by ₹1.46 a unit across all slabs for the financial year 2023-24 during a public hearing organised by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

The consumers – domestic and industrial sectors – expressed their objections to the proposal and wanted the CESC’s appeal for tariff revision to be rejected outright.

The public hearing was chaired by KERC Chairman P. Ravikumar. Members H.M. Manjunath and M.D. Ravi were present.

As the hearing began, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy put forth details on the CESC’s performance in 2021-22 and the revenue that is essential in the coming financial year.

“The CESC is in need of a revenue of ₹6,622 crore in 2023-24. A revenue of ₹5,572.74 crore is expected but faces a deficit of ₹1,049.74 crore. To overcome the losses and deficit, tariff revision at ₹1.46 a unit across all slabs is essential,” said Mr. Jayavibhavaswamy.

Representatives of the industries and others who were present argued that the CESC was burdening the consumers through the hike and was not taking measures for correcting the insufficiencies plaguing the corporation. “If the inadequacies are addressed, the tariff revision was not required,” said MSME Council Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain.

Opposing the hike, Mr. Jain, who argued on behalf of the industries, said the hike can further destabilise the industries which are already in a crisis. The CESC has not done much to recover the dues.

“The industries were yet to recover from the losses they suffered following the COVID-19 outbreak. As many as 30 per cent of industries have been shut down and another 30 per cent have turned sick. The remaining 40 per cent of industries are struggling to survive. The tariff revision jolt may weaken them further,” he said, while appealing to the KERC not to consider the hike.

Mr. Jain sought a separate slab for the small-scale industries that were in crisis with a 25 per cent rebate. The industries are already in a debt burden and are facing difficulty in repayment because of the rising interest rates.

Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president K.B. Lingaraju also opposed the hike and said the CESC should not burden the consumers every year seeking the tariff revision. For the loss it incurs, it should not put the consumers into difficulty, seeking a hike in electricity rates. Also, it should consider cutting down administrative expenditure and plugging losses.

K.R. Ravindra Prabhu of AIAMA argued that the CESC’s claim that it was facing a revenue deficit should be disallowed as it is unjustifiable and the revision proposal is itself unscientific. If the transmission loss was addressed, the question of seeking the revision does not arise at all., he added.