January 25, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Managing Director of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru, C.N. Sridhar was suspended pending inquiry on the charge of dereliction of duty. Mr Sridhar is a super-time scale KAS officer.

He was suspended in connection with the launch of a lift irrigation project by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district on January 24.

When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pressed the switch to launch the lift irrigation project, the motors did not work. This caused major embarrassment to the government, as several dignitaries and a large number of villagers had gathered to witness the launch.

Moreover, the CESC MD was not present at the venue to oversee the arrangements in view of the Chief Minister’s visit. The Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru had communicated to Mr. Sridhar to ensure electricity supply and precautionary measures at the venue in a letter to the MD on January 23, according to the suspension order issued by the government.

Acting on a report from the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru in connection with the alleged lapse on the part of a top CESC official, the government issued an order on January 24 suspending Mr. Sridhar until further orders. A departmental inquiry has been instituted against him.

As part of the lift irrigation project, water would be drawn from Cauvery river at Mutthina Mulasoge village for filling up 150 lakes catering to 79 villages.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, MLAs and other dignitaries were present at the launch.