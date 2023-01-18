CESC, KPTCL to launch works costing ₹116.17 cr.

January 18, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

· The works covers districts coming under Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC); Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar to inaugurate the works on January 20 in Mysuru

· 66 /11 kv sub-station to open in T Narasipura taluk; foundation to be laid for eight new 66/11 kv stations to improving distribution and addressing voltage issues

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Bengaluru were launching various development works and laying foundation for various works that are estimated to cost ₹116.17 crore, in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajnagar and Kodagu districts, at a function to be held in Maharaja College Grounds here on January 20.

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will be inaugurating the development works while Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will be laying the foundation for the proposed works.

The 66/11 KV Sub-Station at Chamalapura (B.C. Halli) in T. Narsipur taluk which has been established at a cost of ₹4.61 crore will be inaugurated on the occasion. The station is expected to improve electricity distribution and address voltage issues in 15 to 20 villages.

The inauguration of all the works and laying of the foundation stones covering five districts will be done at the same time in Mysuru on January 20.

CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy told presspersons in Mysuru on Wednesday that the elected representatives from all five districts have been invited to the programme.

The CESC’s divisional offices will be inaugurated at K.R. Nagar, Maddur and Madikeri while the sub-divisional offices will be launched at Ramakrishnanagar in Mysuru, Keragodu in Mandya district and in Mandya city. The branch offices will be inaugurated at Jayapura, Gaddige, B. Matagere, Hanagodu, Alanahalli, Basaral, and Malavalli.

The foundation stone for the new offices of CESC – divisional office at K.R. Pet, sub-divisional offices in H.D. Kote, Periyapatna, and Gundlupet, and branch offices at H.D. Kote and Kanakatte – will be laid, the MD informed.

KPTCL will be laying the foundation for eight 66/11 KV sub-stations at Varakodu at Varuna in Mysuru taluk; Udbur in D. Salundi in Mysuru taluk; Ratnapuri in Hunsur taluk; Maragowdanahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk; Sunkatonnur in Pandavapura taluk; Echaluguddakaval in K.R. Pet taluk; Beeruvalli in K.R. Pet taluk and Dhanaguru in Malavalli taluk. The cost of establishing the sub-stations ranges from ₹6.59 crore to ₹13.29 corre.

The KPTCL’s works alone would cost around ₹75-80 crore. The total estimated cost for 28 works listed at the January 20 programme is ₹116.77 crore, said Mr Jayavibhavaswamy.

Load management

The CESC MD said load management has been introduced in the wake of a sharp rise in power consumption in the last fortnight. He, however, clarified that it was not load-shedding.

Instead of 7-hour supply for IP sets in the daytime, the supply is being done for four hours in the daytime and three hours at night. This is to ease the peak load but the farmers have been demanding 7-hour supply during daytime and the same has been brought to the notice of the Minister. The issue pertains to all ESCOMs and not necessarily the CESC, he explained.

Free power

He said over 2 lakh SC/ST families have registered for availing free power under Amruth Jyothi scheme. More families can enrol for availing 75 units of free power. However, if the usage was less than 250 units a month, 75 units will be free. If it exceeds 250 units, then the entire consumption for the month will be charged, the MD clarified.

CESC officials and engineers and KPTCL officials were present.