CESC cautions public against fake online payment reminders

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd has cautioned its consumers to be wary of fraudsters sending links to their mobiles to pay electricity bills online. It has urged the consumers not to share their bank account details, OTP etc and call 1930 or 1912 in case they are victims of online fraud. ADVERTISEMENT

