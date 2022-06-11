CESC begins drive to sever cables tied to electric poles

Drive follows cable TV operators ignoring warnings

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has launched a drive to remove unauthorised cables tied to the electric poles and transformer units across the city, on Saturday.

Despite the warning by the CESC for removing the cables that have been tied illegally on the poles or pay the requisite fee to it for using the infrastructure, complying with the guidelines, the cables of cable TV operators and internet service providers remained on the poles, forcing the CESC engineers to launch the operation.

A few weeks ago the CESC had threatened to pull out all the unauthorised television and Internet connection cables tied to electricity poles if the cable television and Internet service providers did not regularise them by paying the stipulated fee.

The drive was carried out in areas in the city center such as D. Devaraj Urs Road, N.S. Road, and Vinoba Road. It is a continuous drive which will be carried out in other locations here.

The CESC also acted on the complaints from the public about the sagging cables on the poles and expressed concerns about the safety, particularly in monsoon. The safety would get compromised if the cables are tied wrongly to the poles.

The CESC has formed multiple teams to carry out the drive of pulling out the cables. The drive is learnt to have disrupted operations of cable TV in some places here.

In the past too, the CESC had issued warnings about television and Internet cables hanging precariously from the electricity poles, posing a safety hazard. They could cause mishaps and damage the infrastructure because of negligence. The cable television operators and Internet service providers were asked to contact the officials of CESC and provide them details on the cables tied to electricity poles for regularisation. After submitting the applications and paying the stipulated fee, they could obtain the permission and necessary guidelines from CESC officials.