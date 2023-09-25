ADVERTISEMENT

CESC asks Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries to clear dues by Sept. 30

September 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The executive engineer of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) N.R. Mohalla division in Mysuru has set September 30 as the deadline for Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries to clear their outstanding dues to continue availing the benefits of the scheme.

A press statement issued on September 25 said a large number of Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries had already cleared their dues. The beneficiaries, who are yet to clear their dues, have been asked to do so during the next five days.

If the dues are not cleared by September 30 deadline, CESC will be constrained to disconnect power supply to their homes without advance notice, the executive engineer said in a press statement on Monday.

