CESC administration in Mysuru goes paperless

The corporate office in Mysuru adopts e-office

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 13, 2022 21:10 IST

The corporate office of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) in Mysuru has adopted e-office to facilitate paperless administration.

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar launched the e-office initiative during a video conference and advised the CESC to introduce the facility not just in the corporate office but also in the offices in five districts that come under the jurisdiction of CESC.

Additional Chief Secretary for Energy Department, Mr. G. Kumar Naik was present.

CESC Managing Director Jayavibhava Swamy briefed the Minister about the salient features of the e-office. The file movement will go paperless and the paperless administration will also be extended in all offices of CESC in a phased manner, he said.

CESC Technical Director Manjappa and senior officials of the CESC were present.

