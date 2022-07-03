Ceremonial attestation parade takes place at MLIRC

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC lays a wreath at the Sharqat War Memorial at the end of the Attestation Parade in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A ceremonial attestation parade was held at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Saturday.

A total of 51 Recruits were attested after successful completion of their training. They would soon be reporting for duty in the army at different parts of the country.

The Parade was commanded by Recruit Tejas B.S. while the Parade Adjutant was Major I Sooraj Belliappa. The Parade was reviewed by Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC.

The young soldiers took oath in the solemn presence of the National Flag and the Regimental Colours and dedicated their lives to serve and protect the motherland. Proud parents of the young soldiers witnessed this solemn event.

Addressing the newly attested soldiers, the Reviewing Officer reminded them of the rich heritage and glory of the infantry, which is one of the oldest infantry regiments of Indian Army. He also stressed upon the importance of discipline and physical fitness in a soldier’s life. He exuded confidence in the training conducted at the Regimental Centre and expressed that it would stand the young soldiers in good stead before wishing them the very best in their future assignments.

The Attestation Parade concluded by laying wreath at the Sharqat War Memorial by the Reviewing Officer.