Karnataka

Cerebration Quiz Bengaluru round on July 31

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 28, 2022 21:19 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:19 IST
Quiz enthusiasts can log in to witness the top 6 battle it out by registering at https://bit.ly/BLQBLR or by scanning the QR code.

BusinessLine is back with the 19th edition of Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships. The Cerebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

The winners will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (1st prize ₹75,000, 2nd prize ₹50,000, 3rd prize ₹25,000).

The preliminary online quiz was held from July 11 to 22 to shortlist the top six from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, and it witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

Now for the regional Bengaluru round, the following six participants will battle it out and one will qualify for the grand finale for the coveted title at an on-ground event in Mumbai.

Participants selected for Bengaluru regional Round to be held on July 31 at 4 p.m. are Sethu Madhavan - Capgemini; Anand Babu - EY; Krishnan Muralidhar - Alstom India; Aditya Morarka - Razorpay; Rabi Sankar Saha - Capgemini; Janishar Imam - SAIL.

The event is sponsored by: title sponsor: Union Bank of India; powered by: ManageEngine; writing instrument partner: Parker; associate partner: Greyon Cosmetics.

