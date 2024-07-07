CEO of news channel arrested for extortion

The J.B. Nagar police arrested the Chief Executive Officer of a Kannada news channel for allegedly running an extortion racket through a honey trap. Based on a complaint by the owner of a spa, the police tracked down R. Venkatesh and his associates, charging them with blackmail, extortion and criminal intimidation.

According to the complaint, the accused would send a woman as a decoy seeking a job as a masseur in the spa. Once she bagged a job, they sent a man as a customer to book a massage slot. The ‘masseur’ and the ‘customer’, part of the racket, would video record their private intimate moments and hand them over to Venkatesh. The masseur would vanish from the spa soon after the video was recorded.

Armed with the video, Venkatesh would allegedly barge into the spa posing as a news channel reporter and accused the spa management of running a prostitution racket. The accused would allegedly later demand ransom and threaten to air the story with the video to tarnish the image of the spa and the management.

The accused tried to blackmail the owner of the spa, who has now lodged a complaint leading to the FIR, using a similar modus operandi. While the police have now arrested Venkatesh, efforts are on to arrest other accused, including a woman anchor of the channel, who is also said to be part of the racket. Venkatesh was allegedly involved in a similar case at another spa in Indiranagar, police said.