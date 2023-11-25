ADVERTISEMENT

CEO of Cantonment board in Belagavi found dead

November 25, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Belagavi

K. Anand, an officer of the Indian defence estate service, hailed from Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu Bureau

A senior officer of the Cantonment board in Belagavi was found dead in his official residence in Belagavi on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The body of K Anand, CEO of the cantonment board was found in his house in the military camp area . Servants found the body and informed other officers. He was an officer of the Indian defence estate service. He hailed from Tamil Nadu, police said.

Senior officers of the Maratha Light Infantry regiment visited the spot along with police officers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the helpline No.. 104. )

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

suicide / Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US