CEO of Cantonment board in Belagavi found dead

K. Anand, an officer of the Indian defence estate service, hailed from Tamil Nadu.

November 25, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A senior officer of the Cantonment board in Belagavi was found dead in his official residence in Belagavi on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The body of K Anand, CEO of the cantonment board was found in his house in the military camp area . Servants found the body and informed other officers. He was an officer of the Indian defence estate service. He hailed from Tamil Nadu, police said.

Senior officers of the Maratha Light Infantry regiment visited the spot along with police officers.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the helpline No.. 104. )

