A century-old structure, called Shikaripur Town Hall in Shikaripur, stands testimony to the anti-colonial stance of the residents of Issur, a village in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, that has a significant contribution to the Indian freedom movement.

Sahukar Virappa, a landlord of Issur, constructed a building in Shikaripur as a gift to the people of Shikaripur. A stone plaque on the front wall of the structure says the building was a gift from Sahukar Virappa in 1917. For decades, the building served as a centre for public programmes in the town.

Until recently, the Town Municipal Council of Shikaripur functioned from the building. After the TMC got a new building, it became a public library. However, at present, the 107-year-old structure is neglected despite being located in the centre of Shikaripur, which was represented by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the Assembly of Karnataka.

Despite repeated appeals from the family members of Sahukar Virappa, the building has not been renovated.

Issur caught the attention of the nation as it was the first place to declare ‘freedom’ against British rule in 1942. However, decades before the incident, somewhere around 1915–16, Sahukar Virappa attracted the wrath of the British rulers because of his anti-colonial stance.

The British imposed a penalty on Virappaz, which he refused to pay. Instead, with that money and at huge additional cost, he chose to build a town hall for Shikaripur.

“My great-grandfather built the Town Hall voluntarily in lieu of the penalty,” said Mruthyunjaya, who runs a rice mill, besides looking after ancestral agricultural land in Issur.

Issur uprising

The family of Sahukar Virappa contributed five freedom fighters, who led the fight against the British during the Issur uprising later. Virappa’s son Sahukar Basavanneppa took the lead in organising the villagers, who declared the village independent when the All India Congress Committee announced the Quit India Movement.

The villagers placed boards declaring that the village had its own ‘government’. They appointed their own amaldar (revenue collector) and inspector.

Jayanna, a grandson of Sahukar Virappa who was then a school student, was appointed the amaldar. Another boy, Mallappaiah, was designated as police inspector. They had assistants to look after the border.

“Both were minors. They were appointed to the posts to avoid British action against them. However, Jayanna was arrested following violent protests,” said Kaleshappa, a retired teacher at Issur, who is working on a book recording the freedom movement in Issur.

On September 28, 1942, two officials — amaldar Chennakrishnappa and the police inspector Kenche Gowda — arrived in the village accompanied by policemen. The villagers treated their entry as trespass and forced them to wear khadi caps. At one point, police inspector Kenche Gowda opened fire, which led to violence in which both officials were killed.

In retaliation, a military unit reached the village, unleashed violence against those left in the village. They burnt houses, including the one that belonged to the family of Sahukar Virappa.

The British government listed 50 people as accused, including five members of Virappa’s family. Among them, 48 were arrested. Sahukar Basavanneppa went into hiding. He never returned to his village. The villagers recall that the British had given a shoot-at-sight order against him. His wife Halamma, brother Rudrappa, nephew Shanthaveerappa, and another relative, Jayappa, were arrested.

Five of those arrested — Gurappa Kammar, Jinahalli Mallappa, Suryanarayanachar, Badekalli Halappa and Shankarappa Gowda — were convicted. They were hanged to death between March 8 and 10, 1943, ion Bengaluru jail.

The government of Karnataka has built a memorial in Issur in honour of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the fight for independence.

Turn Town Hall into a museum

There has been a demand to renovate the old structure and convert it into a museum.

“We can exhibit photos and documents related to the fight for freedom by residents of Issur. Besides that, we can have a library, and also display information about the tourist attractions in Shikaripur,” said K.S. Huchcharayappa, a resident of Shikaripur and organising secretary of the Shivamogga district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat.