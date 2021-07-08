Centre’s thrust on performance puts BJP Karnataka unit on alert

BENGALURU

08 July 2021 23:39 IST

Concern over leadership not hesitating to sacrifice leaders for ‘failure to deliver’

The manner in which four MPs from Karnataka were chosen by the BJP central leadership to join the Union Ministry, apparently considering their potential to deliver, besides dropping veteran leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda, has put the party State unit on alert.

It has sent a strong message to the government in Karnataka that the central unit is keen on good governance and that it would not hesitate to sacrifice leaders for their “failure to deliver”.

This appears to have caused concern among some of the Ministers in the BJP government in Karnataka, particularly in the context of constant speculation on leadership change. There is a feeling that some of the Ministers are yet to get a grip over their departmental administration. There are also allegations that several Ministers failed to play an effective role during the pandemic.

“When stalwarts such as Ravishankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, and Sadananda Gowda have been dropped, there is no way the Ministers in Karnataka can escape from assessment,” said a leader in the BJP State unit.

Hopes triggered

Meanwhile, induction of four MPs into the Union Ministry as Ministers of State and giving them important portfolios has triggered hopes among party cadre that they may also help in development of Karnataka.

“Though they have a national mandate, any proactive work by them will definitely benefit Karnataka,” observed a BJP State leader, while maintaining that it would be their responsibility to fulfil the pre-poll promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of putting Karnataka on a fast pace of development.

Central projects

BJP local leaders are hopeful that the new Union Ministers may help in getting several Central projects to the State, especially in the areas of agriculture, IT, and New and Renewable Energy.

The hope is more so on agriculture as Karnataka stands next only to Rajasthan in terms of extent of drought-prone land. Similarly, expectations are high from entrepreneur-turned-politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been given Electronics and IT portfolio.