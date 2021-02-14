Centre’s support sought to utilise mining fund

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani called on Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in Delhi on Saturday and raised the issue of the accumulated fund of ₹18,000 crore, collected out of fines and levies from iron ore mines under the direction of Supreme Court.
Mr. Nirani urged Mr. Joshi to extend legal and administrative help in getting the accumulated funds to the State’s kitty so that implementation of Comprehensive Environmental Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) can be taken up in the State. The fund has been accumulated over the last six years. Directions from the SC are required to go ahead with the implementation of CEPMIZ to rehabilitate the mining ravaged areas in the three districts of Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru.
Mr. Nirani informed Mr. Joshi about the collection of ₹2,200 crore under the District Mineral Fund in several districts and requested him to extend necessary help from the Centre to carry out welfare schemes. He raised issues related to mining activities of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd. (KSMCL) that are pending clearance at the Centre.
