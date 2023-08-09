ADVERTISEMENT

Centre’s response to flyover project in Belagavi is very encouraging, says Satish Jarkiholi

August 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The response from the Union government to the proposal to have a flyover across Belagavi city has been very encouraging, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Wednesday.

“We met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari with a request to support the project. He has agreed to help us out. When completed, it will inter-connect Goa and Maharashtra highways, apart from easing traffic congestion in the city,” the Minister told journalists.

“All relevant documents like project and feasibility reports have been sent to the National Highways Authority of India. The project is expected to cost between ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the State government is committed to building a ring road around Belagavi city. “There are objections to the project from some quarters. We will address their concerns,” he said.

“Work on the Belagavi-Panaji National Highway and the Halaga-Machche bypass road will start soon,” he said.

“The State government will take up several projects to boost industrial production in backward districts and remote areas in North Karnataka. We are trying to set up another industrial area in Belagavi district and I have asked officers to scout for land,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US