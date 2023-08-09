August 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The response from the Union government to the proposal to have a flyover across Belagavi city has been very encouraging, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Wednesday.

“We met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari with a request to support the project. He has agreed to help us out. When completed, it will inter-connect Goa and Maharashtra highways, apart from easing traffic congestion in the city,” the Minister told journalists.

“All relevant documents like project and feasibility reports have been sent to the National Highways Authority of India. The project is expected to cost between ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore,” he said.

He said that the State government is committed to building a ring road around Belagavi city. “There are objections to the project from some quarters. We will address their concerns,” he said.

“Work on the Belagavi-Panaji National Highway and the Halaga-Machche bypass road will start soon,” he said.

“The State government will take up several projects to boost industrial production in backward districts and remote areas in North Karnataka. We are trying to set up another industrial area in Belagavi district and I have asked officers to scout for land,” he said.