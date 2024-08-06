Centre’s response positive to request to clear Mahadayi basin projects, says MP

Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar has requested the Union government to provide the necessary approvals to the Mahadayi river basin projects planned by Karnataka.

According to a press release from the MP, the Union Minister has responded positively to the request.

In a letter to Union Forest and Ecology Ministry, he has said that the State has already approved the proposal sent to the Union Ministry of Forestry for permission to use about 575 hectares of forest land, which is required to build a dam across the Markandeya river to store 6 tmcft of water for the implementation of the Ghattibasavanna drinking water project.

The MP met Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Environment Bhupendra Yadav and submitted the request, the press release said.

If this is implemented, many villages in Gokak, Hukkeri, Bailhongal and Savadatti taluk will get drinking water, he told the Union Minister, according to the press release.