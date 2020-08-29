Centre’s proposal to disinvest 15% stake in HAL opposed

The Union government’s proposal to disinvest 15% of its stake in HAL via offer for sale has not gone well with stakeholders. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing the move, the All India HAL Trade Union’s Coordination Committee said that “selling defence public sector undertaking is nothing but selling national sovereignty”.

They urged the PM to not proceed with the disinvestment in the interest of national sovereignty. The letter stated that HAL was handling various important projects for the Indian armed forces, including projects on Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and Dhruv advanced light helicopters apart from manufacturing satellite structures for ISRO.