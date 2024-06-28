Centre’s nod sought for four electronic manufacturing clusters in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has sought the support of the Centre to set up four electronic manufacturing clusters (EMCs) in different parts of the State.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav, Karnataka’s Minister for IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge demanded that the Centre clear the files on the four EMCs.

An EMC at Kotur-Belur in Dharwad district has been approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and currently, project landing is in progress. The other three proposed EMCs would be established at Kochanahalli in Mysuru, Adinarayanahosahalli in Bengaluru Rural district, and Vasantanarasapura in Tumakuru district.

The State has more than 300 export-oriented manufacturing units. Karnataka has the largest chip design hub in the country, housing 100-plus fabless chip design houses.

