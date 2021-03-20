Centre’s decision to drop railway division at Kalaburagi draws flak

KALABURAGI

20 March 2021 00:29 IST

B.R. Patil, former MLA, on Friday expressed his disappointment at the Centre’s decision to drop plans to set up a railway divisional headquarters in Kalaburagi. He termed the decision “unfortunate” and “unjust” to Kalyana Karnataka region.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi, Mr. Patil condemned the BJP-led Union government’s assertion that it would not implement the recommendation of the Sareen Committee (1984) for the creation of a new railway division in the most backward region.

“The Centre has dropped nearly six or seven projects proposed by the former UPA government for Kalaburagi and Kalyana Karnataka region. Umesh Jadhav, the MP from Kalaburagi, should either raise his voice in Parliament or tender resignation and support our agitation against the BJP government,” Mr. Patil said.

He recalled that in 2013, during the Supplementary Railway Budget, ₹5 crore was sanctioned by the then Railway Minister M. Mallikarjun Kharge for augmentation of administrative office infrastructure, the State government handed over the land required for the project and it was transferred to the Railways, and a DPR with estimates and jurisdiction of new Kalaburagi Railway Division under South Western Railway (SWR) was sent to the Railway Board. In 2016, the Ministry of Railways confirmed receipt of the DPR.

Mr. Patil listed out various prestigious projects denied to the region, including an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Centre for Skill Excellence, textile park, National Investment and Manufacturing Zone, and now a railway division. The Centre’s decision to drop all projects from Kalaburagi district, shifting them to Hubballi-Dharwad, shows the “neglect” and “injustice” meted out to Kalyana Karnataka region, he said.

A round-table conference is planned in Kalaburagi on March 26 to chalk out the modalities for an agitation condemning the “stepmotherly attitude” of the Union government towards Kalyana Karnataka region.

An all-party meeting is to be held in April, where leaders of different parties, heads of mutts, members of Dalit organisations, farmers, Kannada outfits, and various associations will be invited to discuss the course of the protest, Mr. Patil added.