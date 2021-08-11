Centre yet to act on proposal to hand over BGML land for industrial township

The central government is yet to act on Karnataka government’s proposal on development of an Industrial Township on 3,200 acres belonging to the defunct Bharat Gold Mines Ltd. (BGML) at KGF in Kolar district.

On August 28, 2020, Union Coals and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Centre would hand over the 3,200 acres to the State government for developing an industrial park if no minerals are found for exploration on lands during the survey.

On Wednesday, Major and Medium Industry Minister Murugesh R. Nirani met Mr. Joshi in New Delhi and discussed the development of the Industrial Township at KGF.

Mr. Nirani tweeted, “Met @JoshiPralhad Avaru in New Delhi and discussed the development of an Industrial Township at KGF in Kolar district by utilising unused vacant land at Bharat Gold Mines and other issues”.

The proposal was mooted when Jagadish Shettar was the Minister for Major and Medium Industries.

The land is strategically located at 90 km from Bengaluru airport, 260 km from Chennai Port, and 314 km from Krishnapatnam port. BGML, which operated KGF and was closed in 2001, has about 12,000 acres of land.