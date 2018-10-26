Centre working to maximise registrationof construction workers, says Minister

more-in

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar has said that the Union government was working on steps to maximise registration of construction workers and ensure appropriate utilisation of money lying under the construction workers welfare fund.

Speaking at a function after laying the foundation stone for the new office buildings of the Labour Department here on Thursday, Mr. Gangwar said that the government collects one per cent cess from all buildings for the construction workers welfare fund. However, these funds were yet to be utilised fully. Of the ₹ 20,000 crore collected so far, only ₹ 12,000 crore has been utilised.

This apart, registration of construction workers too need to be streamlined. Of an estimated five crore construction workers in the country, nearly three crore have been registered. The Union government will take steps to address both these issues. The government’s plans in this connection are in the final stages, he said. Mr. Gangwar defended the Union government’s move to undertake an exercise to rationalise 38 Labour Acts by framing four labour codes and said that this would indeed help labour.

Mr. Gangwar also appreciated the State government for the successful implementation of labour welfare schemes. He distributed facilities under labour welfare schemes to select beneficiaries on the occasion.

In his address, State Labour and Employment Minister Venkataramanappa said that to address housing issues of workers, the State Labour Department will construct five lakh houses in various parts of the State, including Hubballi.

He said that steps have been taken to provide resting place and sanitation facilities for migrant workers. Earlier, workers had to renew registration with the Labour Department to avail themselves of benefits of welfare schemes. The government noticed that most of the workers skipped renewing registration for various reasons. Therefore, the government has extended the period of renewal to three years. This apart, the government has taken steps to bring rural artisans and workers engaged in traditional occupations under the purview of the Labour Department, he said and added that the Janata Dal (S)-Congress coalition government in the State was committed to the cause of workers.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad said that the Labour Department should see that the benefits of the labour welfare schemes reached the target group in time. He told the Minister that settlement under various schemes have not been done for the last one-and-a-half years. One of the major reasons for delay was the shortage of staff at the Hubballi Labour office, which has only three staff members now. It is of no use for workers if money under the health insurance scheme or educational promotion scheme is not paid in time. Therefore, the department should ensure time-bound settlement of applications under the labour welfare scheme, he said.

Referring to the middlemen menace, Mr. Bellad said that at present unofficial agents are meddling in the process of reaching benefits of welfare schemes to labour. It would help workers to avail themselves of the benefits of welfare schemes without hitches if the government appoints official commission agents on the line of LIC agents, he suggested.