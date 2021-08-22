Karnataka

Centre will decide on caste census: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday that the Union government will take a decision on conducting caste census, after studying all aspects involved, including legal issues.

To a query about a delegation from Bihar leaving for New Delhi to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a caste census, the Chief Minister said that anyone was welcome to meet the Prime Minister.

The issue, however, is in court. The government will take a decision after studying all aspects, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 7:45:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/centre-will-decide-on-caste-census-cm/article36045884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY