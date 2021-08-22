Centre will decide on caste census: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday that the Union government will take a decision on conducting caste census, after studying all aspects involved, including legal issues.

To a query about a delegation from Bihar leaving for New Delhi to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a caste census, the Chief Minister said that anyone was welcome to meet the Prime Minister.

The issue, however, is in court. The government will take a decision after studying all aspects, he said.