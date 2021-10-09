Centre urged to supply coal to power plants

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Saturday.

Bengaluru

09 October 2021 22:53 IST

‘Generation hit in the last few days’

With thermal power plants facing shortage of coal for generating power, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar called on Union Minister for Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday and appealed to him to ensure adequate quantity of coal to the State.

All major power plants – Raichur Thermal Power Plant, Ballari Thermal Power Plant, and Yermarus Thermal Power Plant – are facing shortage of coal and generation of power has been hit in the last few days. Reduction in power generation in these plants caused disruption in supply in different parts of the State during the last few days, sources said. The State Government has reportedly asked the Centre to ensure supply of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. and Talcher Coalfields, both located in Odisha. On the second day of his trip to Delhi, Mr. Bommai also called on Union Minister for Labour, Environment, and Forest Bhupendra Yadav and urged him to clear projects related to the State.

He met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia and discussed ongoing airport projects. Minister K. Sudhakar, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, and Principal Secretary to CM Manjunatha Prasad were present.

