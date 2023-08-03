ADVERTISEMENT

Centre urged to set up Science City in Bengaluru, three other districts

August 03, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology N.S. Boseraju has appealed to the Union government to initiate steps to set up Vigyan Nagar (Science City) in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is a science and technology hub, home to institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, JNCASR, and Raman Research Institute. In addition, the city also has over 400 research and development laboratories, as well as state-of-the art IT-BT parks, he noted.

In his request to the Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern States, G. Kishan Reddy, Mr. Boseraju said that sanctioning a new state-of-the-art Science City would contribute to the development of science and technology in the region and would be of interest to students, technicians, and the general public.

Mr. Boseraju also urged Mr. Reddy to approve proposals to establish science centres in Raichur, Yadgir, and Chikkamagaluru. He stated that a detailed proposal on these has been sent to the Ministry of Culture.

“The Union Minister of Culture has assured me that he will take steps to get the proposal cleared at the earliest,” Mr. Boseraju said.

