Centre urged to relax fertilizer sale condition for cooperatives

The Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation has urged the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to exempt primary credit cooperative societies (PACCS) in the State from compulsorily having agri-science graduates or diploma holders to sell fertilizers.

Federation president M.N. Rajendra Kumar recently met Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum urging the Union government to exempt PACCS from the July 30, 2018, circular issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare.

The circular mandates that those selling fertilizer should possess a degree in agriculture science or a diploma by which PACCS that render yeomen service in rural areas are barred from selling fertilizers.

All branch managers of the federation or secretaries of PACCS may not possess these qualifications thereby preventing these bodies from selling fertilizers, he noted.

Mr. Rajendra Kumar said that besides the federation and PACCS losing considerable business, farmers would be forced to buy fertilizers from private traders at exorbitant prices.

Therefore, the government should allow these cooperative bodies to sell fertilizers without any condition in the interest of farmers as well as the cooperative sector, he told Mr. Sadananda Gowda.

Responding to the demand, Mr. Sadananda Gowda promised that he would discuss the issue in a meeting. SCDCC Bank director Shashikumar Rai Balyottu was present.

Generic drugs

Mr. Rajendra Kumar urged the Union Minister to allot State dealership for distribution of generic drugs to Janoushadhi outlets to the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation.

The federation, he said, has successfully been distributing fertilizers and other agriculture inputs to farmers across the State. He also urged the Minister to permit sale of generic drugs at the federation’s outlets across the State.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajendra Kumar announced that the federation has decided to contribute ₹50 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Natural Calamity Relief Fund in view of the recent floods and landslips across the State.