Centre urged to include four more cities under Smart City Scheme

09 June 2020 22:59 IST

Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj says he has written to Union Minister

The State government has sought the inclusion of four more cities — Vijayapura, Ballari, Kalaburagi and Mysuru — under the Smart City Scheme and appealed to the Union government to include these places under the scheme to ensure their overall development, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting various development projects under way in Hubballi on Tuesday, the Minister said that he had already written to the Union Urban Development Minister on the issue and in the coming days, he would go to New Delhi to meet him to prevail upon the Minister on the issue and also to seek additional funds for the State for urban development projects.

The Minister said that he was not satisfied with the progress of the various development works taken up under the Urban Development Ministry in the twin cities and had specifically asked the officials to expedite the projects taken up under the Smart City Scheme.

“I have asked them to submit a progress report on various projects and I will come back again after a fortnight to review it,” he said.

Mr. Basvaraj said that he was aware of the drinking water problems in the twin cities where waster was being supplied once in four-five days.

“I have asked them to increase the frequency and make it daily. The officials have submitted a project worth ₹ 492 crore for drinking water and underground drainage network works. I will take up the issue with the Chief Minister and make honest efforts to get funds for the project,” he said.

The Minister listed out various projects that had been initiated under the Smart City Scheme, including the ₹ 130-crore Green Corridor project and the development of Bengeri Market at a cost of ₹ 6.8 crore. He said that nine out of 59 projects under Smart City Scheme had been completed so far.

Delay in projects

To a query, the Minister said that he was aware of the delay in initiating two projects to develop markets in the twin cities and had directed the officials to involve the elected representatives in convincing the merchants in these markets of the need for temporary shifting so as to begin work on market development.

The Minister earlier visited various work places, including Hanumanth Nagar bridge site, compactor station being developed under the Solid Waste Management Scheme and the HDMC swimming pool.

He also interacted with the pourakarmikas at Bhagat Singh Circle and sought to know whether they had any grievances.

He was accompanied by Chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority Nagesh Kalburgi, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited Shakeel Ahmed, HDUDA Commissioner N.M. Kummannavar and others