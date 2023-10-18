Centre urged to implement women’s reservation Bill before next Lok Sabha elections

October 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi divisional committee of the Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkarwada) has urged the Central government to implement the women’s reservation Bill before the general elections in 2024, without any delay.

State convener of DSS (Ambedkarwada) Mavalli Shankar, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of adopting delaying tactics in implementing the women’s reservation Bill for political gain.

If the government’s intention is honest, women will get reservation in the 2024 general elections, he said and added that if the Bill becomes a law immediately, then more women will participate in the country’s electoral process and play a vital role in policy making.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged all the States interested in providing social justice to take up the task of conducting caste-based census immediately.

Mr. Shankar also urged the Congress-led State government not to divert funds reserved under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) to other schemes.

The activist urged the State government to file criminal cases against officials for misusing SCP-TSP funds, which is meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, for other schemes and purposes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.