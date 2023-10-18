HamberMenu
Centre urged to implement women’s reservation Bill before next Lok Sabha elections

Congress-led State government urged not to divert funds reserved under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) to other schemes

October 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
State convener of DSS (Ambedkarwada) Mavalli Shankar addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

State convener of DSS (Ambedkarwada) Mavalli Shankar addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi divisional committee of the Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkarwada) has urged the Central government to implement the women’s reservation Bill before the general elections in 2024, without any delay.

State convener of DSS (Ambedkarwada) Mavalli Shankar, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of adopting delaying tactics in implementing the women’s reservation Bill for political gain.

If the government’s intention is honest, women will get reservation in the 2024 general elections, he said and added that if the Bill becomes a law immediately, then more women will participate in the country’s electoral process and play a vital role in policy making.

He urged all the States interested in providing social justice to take up the task of conducting caste-based census immediately.

Mr. Shankar also urged the Congress-led State government not to divert funds reserved under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) to other schemes.

The activist urged the State government to file criminal cases against officials for misusing SCP-TSP funds, which is meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, for other schemes and purposes.

