Centre urged to give approval to second ring road in Kalaburagi

July 26, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum demanding approval for a second ring road (bypass) for Kalaburagi city.

Explaining the need for the second ring road, Dr. Jadhav said that it has been a long-pending demand as the city has outgrown beyond the utility of the existing ring road. To avoid heavy traffic congestion on NH-150E, NH-50 and NH-150, a new bypass is required for safe and smooth movement of vehicles.

Dr. Jadhav, who has been following up on the issue for the last three years, recalled that on several occasions in the past he put forward the proposal for the second ring road project to Mr. Gadkari and raised the matter in Question Hour and Zero Hour in Parliament stressing on the importance of the second ring road for the development of the city.

According to the project report, the second ring road will stretch up to 41.43 km starting at the junction with NH-150E (Kalaburagi-Afzalpur section) and end at the junction with NH-50 (Kalaburagi-Jewargi section) at 41.43 km.

The proposed bypass will have four lanes. The alignment connecting NH-150E and NH-50 via NH-150 was approved by the Ministry in February 2017 and now, declaration as national highway of this proposed bypass is awaited from the Ministry.

Direction sought

Dr. Jadhav also requested Mr. Gadkari to direct the implementing agency for National Highway 167N to submit the detailed project report (DPR) of the stretch in the State declared as national highway and included under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and complete the work at the earliest.

The stretch between Bapur-Chincholli-Tandur-Kodangal-Mahabubnagar has been declared as national highway and a 49.09-km stretch from Chincholi terminating at a junction with NH 65 near Bapur in the State is under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project.

Dr. Jadhav also said that the Telangana government has submitted the land acquisition details and finalised the DPR, but the Karnataka government has failed to take any steps on the work on the stretch of 49.09 km in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts.

