Centre urged not to implement simultaneous polls, common code

September 19, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Yadgir

Activists of CPI-ML Red Star have urged the Union government to stop the decision to implement One Nation One Election and Common Civil Code, saying that if the Union government succeeds in implementing this decision, it will bring harm to democracy in India.

The activists, who staged a protest near Dr Ambedkar Circle in Raichur on Tuesday, said that the BJP is facing a threat of defeat in the Assembly elections which will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Therefore, it (BJP) has planned to conduct elections in these States simultaneously along with Parliamentary elections.

India is a country where people from different religion, caste, culture, language and diversity are living happily under a democratic system. But, the BJP is trying to harm the system by implementing anti-Constitutional decisions such as Common Civil Code. Therefore, the Union government should stop implementing One Nation One Election and Common Civil Code to protect the interests of the people at large, the activists said.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Amaresh, Aziz Jahagirdar, Adavirao, Syed Abbas Ali, Adiveppa and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.