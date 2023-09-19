HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Centre urged not to implement simultaneous polls, common code

September 19, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of CPI-ML Red Star staging a protest in Raichur on Tuesday.

Activists of CPI-ML Red Star staging a protest in Raichur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Activists of CPI-ML Red Star have urged the Union government to stop the decision to implement One Nation One Election and Common Civil Code, saying that if the Union government succeeds in implementing this decision, it will bring harm to democracy in India.

The activists, who staged a protest near Dr Ambedkar Circle in Raichur on Tuesday, said that the BJP is facing a threat of defeat in the Assembly elections which will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Therefore, it (BJP) has planned to conduct elections in these States simultaneously along with Parliamentary elections.

India is a country where people from different religion, caste, culture, language and diversity are living happily under a democratic system. But, the BJP is trying to harm the system by implementing anti-Constitutional decisions such as Common Civil Code. Therefore, the Union government should stop implementing One Nation One Election and Common Civil Code to protect the interests of the people at large, the activists said.

G. Amaresh, Aziz Jahagirdar, Adavirao, Syed Abbas Ali, Adiveppa and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.