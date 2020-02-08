Centre treating Karnataka as enemy: Khader

Former Minister and Congress leader U.T. Khader has alleged that the Centre was treating Karnataka as an enemy. The State did not get support from the Centre on the Mahadayi issue and flood relief and even the Union Budget had ignored the State, he told presspersons. here today.

Karnataka has elected 25 BJP Lok Sabha members. Three from the State are Ministers in the Union Cabinet and another MP has been appointed president of the party’s State unit. “None of them have spoken about the injustice done to the State in the budget. The budget document announced ₹18,600 crore for the suburban railway in Bengaluru. But, ultimately the amount earmarked for the project is only ₹1 crore. How can any BJP leader justify this?”, he wondered.

The Centre has been engaged in privatisation of all public sector units. The youths are losing job opportunities. Once the companies are privatised there would be no reservation for the downtrodden sections. The BJP has not set up any university so far, except a ‘whatsapp university’, from which its Ministers and workers get information, he commented.

“I wish youths and students of the country hit the streets to protest against the Central government and save the country. They should understand that the country would not become strong if they respond to only the emotional issues raised by the BJP”, he said.

He also came down heavily on the State police for registering a sedition case following a skit in a school in Bidar. But, they did not act when a school in Kalladka in Dakshina Kannada exhibited a dance-drama depicting the demolition of Babri Masjid. “I understand the police are under pressure. But, they should uphold professional ethics”, he said.

M.A. Gopalaswamy, MLC; Congress leader H.K. Mahesh and others were present at the press conference.

Mr. Khader is in Hassan to attend a protest meeting against the CAA organised by Ittehad-E-Millat council