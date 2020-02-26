Centre to take up Karnataka’s request for U.S. consulate in Bengaluru during future bilateral talks: Minister

Bengaluru

26 February 2020 12:41 IST

After Delhi and Mumbai, a large number of visa applications come from Bengaluru, says Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday said the Union government will take up the issue of establishing a U.S. Consulate in Bengaluru during bilateral talks with the U.S. in the future.

Speaking at a seminar on Videsh Sampark here, Mr. Muraleedharan said after Delhi and Mumbai, a large number of visa applications come from Bengaluru. “We will take up the issue of establishing a U.S. Consulate in Bengaluru during bilateral talks,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary of Karnataka T.M. Vijay Bhaskar urged the Centre to consider the State government’s demand to set up a U.S. Consulate in Bengaluru. Now, applicants for visa have to travel to Chennai.

Karnataka has provided tablets for all police stations in the State for faster verification of passports, the Chief Secretary said.